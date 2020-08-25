Regional News

MLGRD to give update on financing of MMDAs

Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, will, Wednesday, August 26, give an update on the Ministry's efforts to increase funding and improve financial management at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

She will outline measures being taken by the government to strengthen the financing base of MMDAs to raise revenue locally for developmental projects.



Hajia Alima Mahama is expected to provide insights into the government's intention to increase participation of the citizenry in democratic governance when she takes her turn at the Meet-the-Press series organized by the Information Ministry.

The minister will also provide updates on what has contributed to improvement in service delivery at the local level.



The Meet the Press series will be carried live on Ghana Television (GTV) and all Ministry of Information’s social media platforms.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.