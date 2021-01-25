MMDCEs declare support for regional minister-designate Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa as the Volta Regional Minister-designate

Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Volta Region are calling on disgruntled party folks within the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Region to rescind their plans to stage protests against the re-nomination of Dr Archibald Letsa as the Volta Regional Minister.

In a press release issued signed by Edmund Kudjoe Attah, the outgoing DCE for North Dayi and the Dean of MMDCEs in Volta, the Chief Executives expressed their confidence in Dr Letsa’s re-appointment by the President and called for dialogue to address the concerns of the aggrieved members.



The statement also described Dr. Archibald Letsa as hardworking, whose tenure saw effective running of government’s business in the region.



“It must be stated that the Hon Dr Archibald Letsa has and will remain a party steward of many years standing who has worked diligently and won the admiration of many people from all works of life in the region and even out of the region. Under his leadership, we have witnessed massive developmental projects across all districts of the region,” the statement read.

Dr. Letsa’s re-nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been met with stiff resistance from some party folks who have began a street protest in Ho this morning to demand from the President to reconsider his decision.



But the MMDCEs believe such appointments remain the ultimate decision of the President and called on the disgruntled members to reach out to the party leadership in the region for an amicable resolution.



“The appointment of the Regional Minister is the preserve of His Excellency the President and must be supported by all. It takes a lot of considerations for a President to nominate a person to represent him and that process is tedious and time-consuming.”