MP Commissions borehole for Sekunde community

The mechanized borehole according to the MP is to ensure frequent hand-washing in the area

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru Constituency, Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko has commissioned a mechanised borehole for Sekunde in the Domeabra electoral area of the Birim South District.

According to the MP, the mechanised borehole is an additional facility to ensure that the handwashing protocol, a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, is not abandoned with the excuse of no water.



He said the preventive protocols of the coronavirus required frequent hand washing under running water with soap, hence the need to provide adequate water facility.

Mr Nicholas Adu Gyamfi, the Assemblymember for the area, expressed gratitude to the District Assembly and the MP for their collaborative effort in providing the water facility.



He tasked the residents not to waste the water provided them.