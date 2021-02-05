MP, DCE commission two projects in Atwima Mponua Constituency

Isaac Kwame Asiamah and Williams Darko commissioning the projects for Atwima Mponua constituency

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

The member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, who is immediate past youth and Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah together with his DCE, Williams Darko on Wednesday, 3rd February, 2021 commissioned three-unit classroom block with a computer laboratory and Ultramodern toilets in their Constituency.

Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah and his entourage which comprises of NPP executives led by the Constituency Chairman, Hon Isaac Marfo, Organiser, Hon Bismark Oboubi, and other Constituency executives were warmly welcome by the Chiefs and the people of the communities where projects were commissioned.



At Oboasikrom, Hon Isaac Asiamah commissioned a 3 unit classroom block with a computer lab and ancillary office.



And also, at Kuffour camp, MP and DCE commissioned Ultramodern toilet facility.



Speaking at the durbar at Oboasikrom where he commissioned 3 unit classroom block, former Minister of youth and sports, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah said, the gesture was a commitment by the NPP government in meeting the educational needs in the country.



He added that it promotes access to quality education and a conducive environment for children in Atwima Mponua, especially those from deprived homes to study.

Again, at Kuffour camp, He said the facility which is aimed at ending open defecation in the area is in the right direction and will help keep the community away from preventable diseases like Coronavirus and another unseen virus.



The District Chief Executive, Hon. Williams Darko also acknowledged his MP for the success story and revealed that building schools and giving pupils the most comfortable environment are the topmost priorities of president Akufo-Addo and also urged the gathering to have faith in Nana Addo's government.



The Chiefs of Oboasikrom and Kuffour camp were amazed at the ceremony at their respective communities.



They used the occasion to bless the MP and DCE and of course government for remembering their community in the disbursement of development.



Mr. Henry, the Public Relations Officer for Atwima Mponua Educational Directorate who represented the District Director of Education, commended the MP for the gesture and also thanked Nananom for making land available for the facility.

