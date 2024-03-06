MP carries kenkey, bread, rice to parliament to show Akufo-Addo the ‘True State of Ghana’s economy’

Della Adjoa Sowah displaying a ball of kenkey on the floor of parliament

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando, Della Adjoa Sowah, left no stone unturned in her attempt to show Ghanaians the state of Ghana’s economy during a debate on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2024 State of the Nation Address in parliament.

Della Adjoa Sowah, who was displeased by Akufo-Addo saying that things are going well in the country during his address, carried a number of food items to the floor of parliament on Tuesday, March 6, 2024, to prove that Ghana’s economy is in turmoil.



The MP picked the items one by one and compared their prices now to that of 2016 when John Dramani Mahama was president.



“Kenkey bigger than this (the ball of kenkey she was holding in her hands), in 2016 sold between 50 pesewas and GH¢1. The then-candidate Akufo-Addo said GH¢1 kenkey is putting Ghanaians into extreme difficulty. Today, a shrink seize of a kenkey is selling for GH¢5. Which means that Ghana is in a gargantuan crisis.



“If GH¢1 was difficult, then GH¢5 is worse. Mr. Speaker, this is my favourite bread brand. I've eaten it for years. In 2016, it was GH¢2. Today, bread is GH¢20. Mr. Speaker this bag of rice used to be 5kg and it sold on average GH¢19. Today, this bag of rice is selling for GH¢150," the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said.



She added “And the president had the effrontery to say ‘so far so good’; when kenkey has increased by 400%, you say ‘so far so good’. When now to buy kenkey you need to buy pepper, before it was free”.

The Kpando MP also took a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for his attempt to exonerate Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, from responsibility on the state of Ghana’s economy.



“After running down the economy, putting Ghanaians in a mess, people can't put food on their table, the head of the Economic Management Team, Dr. Bawumia, now says he's a mate,” she added.



#SONA2024 debate: Kpando MP brings to the floor Kenkey, bread and rice to demonstrate economic hardship.

