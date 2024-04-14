MP deletes police recruitment post, pens another to express disgust after backlash

MP for Ablekuma North Constituency, Sheila Bartels [C], with new recruits

After Sheila Bartels, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, posted on Facebook celebrating the graduation of constituents who became police officers, the reactions were mixed.

While a few offered commendations, a significant number condemned the post.



Following the varied responses, the lawmaker took down the original post. Later, she shared two subsequent posts expressing her surprise at both the volume and nature of the attention and reactions her initial post received.



In her initial post on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Sheila Bartels proudly showcased the recruits with the caption: "Freshest batch of graduated police officers from Ablekuma North constituency. We wish you the best!"



Despite the apparent fulfilment displayed by these individuals in the accompanying photos, questions were raised regarding Sheila Bartels' role in their recruitment.



While the specifics of her involvement remained unclear, some individuals insinuated that the legislator may have facilitated their entry into the police force. They argued that such actions undermine the integrity of the security agencies and should not be condoned in the realm of politics.



She subsequently deleted the post. On the same day, however, the legislator made two more posts that touched on the subject. Among others, she wondered why a section of the public would conclude that by sharing the pictures, she had a hand in how these individuals were successfully recruited.

“This is very interesting!” she stated. “A few months ago, I posted a picture of a graduation ceremony for police officers I attended the graduation and one from my constituency. Nobody had a problem! Where did I state they were by protocol?



“What is wrong with wishing new offers who have gone through a rigorous training and graduated the best? Honestly, what have we become???? Can their MP not congratulate them for their achievement? Geeezzz!!! And Ghanaweb decided to also report this?”



As the post garnered reactions, Sheila Bartels made another post as she continued to express concern over the interpretation given to her initial post. She was puzzled over the attempt to polarize the system, citing the politicization of every action and subject as her reason.



“Indeed, we are in an election year so tempers are high. Understood... but really???!!” she exclaimed. “Can we no more appreciate the hard work of our sons and daughters when they achieve success after training? Why are we allowing politics to let us be devoid of celebrating each other's successes?”



She continued as she explained why she deleted the first post: “I have taken the post down, solely because I wouldn't want the young men and women I sought to celebrate to pick the slack for me celebrating them. However, I'd like them to know, together with all who have gone through the rigorous training of the various services and have graduated, that I am proud of them and wish them all the best in their endeavour as they seek to serve the country as their profession.”



See her posts and some comments below:













