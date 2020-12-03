MP donates beds to hospitals in Obuasi East

The MP has donated twenty (20) beds to the four main hospitals in the Obuasi East constituency

Source: Information Services Department

Exactly a week after commissioning two modern Health facilities in his constituency, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Dr. Patrick Boakye- Yiadom has once again donated twenty (20) beds to the four main hospitals in the Obuasi East constituency.

The beds which included Delivery beds, normal hospital beds, Children's cot and wheelchairs were given to the AGA Health Foundation, Bryant Mission Hospital, SDA Hospital and Todah Hospital.



At a short ceremony to handover the beds to the beneficiary hospitals, Hon. Boakye-Yiadom commended Health personnel in the district for their commitment and diligence to duty, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak. He asked them to continuously work hard for the development of the district and the country at large.



He reiterated the commitment of the NPP Government towards quality healthcare delivery in the country. He continued that, evidence of Government's good works is seen in the revival of the NHIS by settling their age-long debts. Again, he said, the President recently provided 10,000 beds and provision of over 300 ambulances to all the constituencies in the country.



The Member of Parliament who is seeking reelection revealed that the Government has decided to build a district hospital in the Obuasi East District as part of the 88 district hospitals to be constructed nationwide from next month. These, he said give credence to the call for Ghanaians to give the Government another term.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, the District Health Director, Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor, emphasized the importance of the beds in the provision of quality healthcare to the people of Obuasi East. She said, they can now heave a sigh of relief since the district has always had to deal with inadequate beds in some hospitals.



Madam Gborgblorvor bemoaned the blatant disregard for the Coronavirus preventive protocols. A situation, she described as worrying especially when the disease is still in existence and affecting a lot of people. She however advised the general public to seek medical care at the hospitals since measures have been put in place to fully adhere to all the Covid- 19 protocols.



The nurses Manager of AGA Health Foundation, Madam Sirina Mahammed also said the beds will help augment existing beds in the Hospital. She praised the MP for the kind gesture and said “just like Oliver Twist, we will always call for more".

Source: Information Services Department