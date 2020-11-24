MP donates to Ga North Municipal Hospital

Moses Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu Constituency

Moses Anim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Trobu Constituency near Amasaman in Accra, on Tuesday donated an Octoclave machine and 22 hospital beds to the Ga North Municipal Hospital at Ofankor.

The donation is to boost the Hospital’s equipment strength to meet the health needs of residents of the Municipality.



Mr Anim commended the staff and management for their relentless effort towards improving health care services and their contributions towards the fight against COVID-19 in the community.



“I am grateful to the Ga North Director of Health and all of you for the support since I took over office and how you all came on board to start this Hospital from the scratch,” he said.



“I am also fully aware of how you boldly joined in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.”

Dr Victor Ceasar, the Medical Superintendent, said the Octoclave machine would help to sterilize theatre equipment to avoid infection transfer from one patient to another.



He said the theatre, being the last facility to be added to the Hospital, had helped in performing Caesarian sessions and surgeries for women with ectopic pregnancies, without referring them to the Amasaman or Achimota hospitals.



However, he said the lack of an Octoclave machine meant that they had to fall on the aforementioned hospitals to sterilise their tools.



He, therefore, expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture and said the donation had come in handy and would lessen the difficulties they faced in carrying out their duties.