MP for Ada calls for peace between youth and McDan

MP for Ada Constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah

Member of Parliament for the Ada Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has called for peace between businessman McDan and the youths in her community.

There has been a rift between the youths and McDan, the owner of Electrochem Ghana Limited, who has been granted a lease by the government for a portion of the Songhor Lagoon (Songhor Salt Project).



This has led to a rift as youth a few days ago clashed with the salt miners along the Soglo lagoon, which led to many being injured.



Speaking on the issue on the floor of Parliament, Comfort Cudjoe urged McDan to allow working space for the youth in the constituency.

“Now the government has given it to him, so he should just allocate some space to the youth for them to also work. I’m pleading with the government that this thing shouldn’t happen again because if you take everything, what do you expect the youth to also do?".



“Are we going to employ them? Are we going to give them something else to do? We are pleading; there should be peace, and we don’t want to see this bloodshed again. A young man who had gone there to look for food is now in the mortuary.”



“Please, Mr. Speaker, do something about this. Let’s invite McDan and let’s speak to him that, though they have given him the place, he should just find space for the youths to work alongside him, and he should listen to the people in the community,” she said on the floor of Parliament.