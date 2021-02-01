MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai commissions two mechanized borehole projects

MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Obeng-Boateng commissioning the mechanised borehole

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

Two communities namely Dominibo No. 1 and Atronsu both within Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency were full of happiness and joy when the mechanised borehole water projects in their respective communities were officially commissioned on Sunday 31 January 2021.

The smiles and the noise from the people as soon as the water started flowing clearly showed the extent to which the people appreciated the project donated by their MP, Alfred Obeng-Boateng.



In his turn, Mr. Obeng-Boateng explained that water is one of the basic needs for the survival of mankind hence his determination and sacrifices to provide quality water for his constituents.



According to him, he had promised to provide 25 mechanised borehole water for twenty-five communities and two had already been commissioned at Dominibo No. 2 and Nambro and is expected to commission another two.



He indicated that the cost of constructing one mechanised borehole is currently thirty-two thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢32,000.00) and the total cost for all the Twenty-Five promised is Eight Hundred Thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢ 800,000.00).



Mr. Obeng-Boateng noted that though the cost is high, however, once he had promised he would work to deliver all 25 before the end of his first term as a Member of Parliament for the constituency.

He further indicated that the construction of the project at four communities has reached advanced stages and will be commissioned in April 2021.



Nana Kwame Appiah II, the chief of Sefwi Atronsu who doubles as the Akwamuhene of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area thanked Mr. Obeng-Boateng for the kind gesture of providing the communities with quality water.



"The overwhelming and unprecedented votes with a margin of almost 18,000 votes over your main contender is evidence that your humble and respectful nature, philanthropic activities, and willingness to help others were all appreciated and must be maintained," said Nana Kwame Appiah II.



At Dominibo No 1, Nana Gyakye Kwadjan II who is also the Nkondwasuafohene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council thanked the MP on behalf of his people.



The constituency secretary, Joseph Halifax Amande, also praised Mr. Obeng-Boateng for fulfilling his promises and added that this would make the 2024 election very easy for NPP in the constituency.

He also pleaded with Hon. Obeng-Boateng to maintain his lifestyle and his leadership qualities that earned the party an overwhelming victory which is historic in the Western North despite the skirt and blouse campaign that took place in the constituency during the 2020 electioneering campaign.









