MP for Dafiama-Bussie-Issa hands over doctor's bungalow to Issa Polyclinic

MP for Dafiama-Bussie-Issa donated a bungalow to doctors at Issa Polyclinic

Source: Eric Dindobuo, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Dafiama-Bussie-Issa, Sebastian Sandare, has handed over a renovated bungalow to serve as the residence for doctors of the Issa Polyclinic.

This is as part of measures to ensure quality healthcare delivery within the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa (DBI) Constituency in the Upper West Region.



The Member of Parliament handed over the renovated bungalow to the Polyclinic on Friday, January 12, 2024.



Speaking after the handing-over ceremony, Sebastian Sandaare bemoaned the absence of a befitting bungalow for the newly posted medical doctors to the Issa Polyclinic.



He noted that to ensure quality healthcare delivery within the district, the Issa Polyclinic medical doctors need to be residents in the community so they can attend to patients at all times.



This, according to him, is the reason for his intervention to renovate the bungalow.

The MP reiterated his readiness to come in to help at any time, to ensure that the DBI district attains a universal health coverage status.



Highlighting some of these interventions in the health sector, Dr. Sandaare mentioned the numerous donations he has made, which include the donation of health equipment and a blood bank fridge to the Issa Polyclinic.



According to him, he also organized a free health screening across the constituency to identify surgical and other health problems of the constituents, the outcome of which he indicated had about fifty (50) people undergoing different forms of surgical operations.



Meanwhile, Dr. Sandaare also paid a sightseeing visit to the newly constructed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) district office situated at Issa which he said has been constructed through his lobbying in his capacity as a member of the health committee in parliament.



He thanked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the board Chairman of NHIA for accepting his proposal to construct one of the NHIA offices in the Constituency.