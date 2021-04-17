MP for Effia constituency donates to the Police in western region

Joseph Cudjoe donating the motorbikes to the police

Source: Gregory Otoo, Contributor

Joseph Cudjoe, the MP for Effia Constituency and Minister for Public Enterprises, has donated a pair of Jungle Motorcycles to the Takoradi Central Police Command, to support them in their quest to curb the recent rise in cases of armed robbery in the metropolis and restore calm.

It may be recalled that 3 cases of armed robbery attacks have been reported in the metropolis within a space of three weeks, leaving one person dead and others sustaining gunshot injuries.



These events prompted a crucial REGSEC meeting to discuss the way forward in beefing up security in the metropolis and the region as a whole, and in particular, to remediate the sudden rise in armed attacks.



In this light, Joseph Cudjoe donated the pair of Jungle Motorcycles as his contribution towards the concerted efforts to address the surge in robbery cases and restore normalcy in the metropolis and the region at large.

He hopes that the motorcycles will go a long way to increase the mobility and visibility capabilities of the police service in their attempt to combat the spate of armed robberies and ultimately avert any future incidents of violent crimes.



Presenting the motorcycles on the behalf of the MP, Philip Nyarko, the Effia Constituency Secretary, indicated that it is the wish of Joseph Cudjoe that the police will rise to the occasion and deal with the rising state of insecurity in the metropolis which has become a source of concern to all.



Receiving the items on behalf of the police, the Commander assured the representative of the MP for Effia Constituency, that the police will do everything humanly possible and within their professional capacity to nib the incidence of crime in the bud.