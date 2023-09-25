MP for Keta commiserates with victims of tidal waves, calls for measures to address situation

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey at one of the communities that were affected by the tidal waves

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has visited some areas in the municipality to commiserate with the victims of the recent tidal waves that swept through some coastal communities, resulting in widespread flooding of homes, destruction of property, and the displacement of hundreds of people.

In an interview, the MP said he was touched by the plight of the victims of the disaster and had decided to visit them and use the opportunity to gather first-hand information on the havoc caused by the waves to see what help he could offer in the interim.



Gakpey assured the victims of his readiness to collaborate with the relevant institutions to initiate mitigation measures towards such happenings in the future.

He said he was mobilizing to get some interim support for the victims and called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to step in to provide some relief items for the victims and families, most of whom have been displaced and are now homeless.



Some of the victims who poured out their frustrations to this reporter appealed to the authorities to urgently come to their aid as many of them are fishers who have lost their fishing gear including nets as a result of the devastating tidal waves.