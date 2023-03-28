5
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead

Philip Basoah Mp Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Atta Basoah

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah is dead.

The news has been confirmed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who posted a photo of the deceased on Twitter with a caption: "It was an exceedingly sad day for me, particularly & the entire Caucus.

"We shall overcome, one day!. Rest well, my friend. Hon.Philip Basoah."

The three-time MP is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday morning.

He died at the age of 53.

He was one of the absentee MPs in Parliament on Friday, when the House voted on the approval of six ministerial nominees and two justices of the Supreme Court.

