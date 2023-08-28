MP for Kumbungu hands over three boreholes to constituents

The boreholes were fully sponsored and constructed by Direct Aid under the initiative of the MP

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Hon Prof Hamza Adam has commissioned and handed over three new boreholes to three communities in his constituency. The communities include Kuli, Napagyili, and Kumbung-Kukuo.

The boreholes were fully sponsored and constructed by Direct Aid under the initiative of the member of Parliament. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the representative of Direc Aid, Mr. Haatim Alhassan called on the beneficiary communities to take good care of the facilities and maintain proper hygiene around it. The member of parliament on behalf of the constituents expressed their gratitude to Direct Aid for their benevolence.



He said: ‘“we can’t thank you enough for this precious gift. You have provided to us a more sustainable source of portable water. This is because cost of water tariffs continues to rise, hence becoming difficult for our rural communities to overcome. The boreholes you have provided don’t require payment of any tariff, aside proper handling. It’s our prayer that the almighty Allah will replenish and bless those who have provided funding for these projects”.

The MP also appealed to Direct Aid for the replication of the support to other communities, which are equally in desperate need for portable water. The beneficiary communities expressed their gratitude to the organization and MP for the support and pledge to take good care of them.