MP for Kumbungu is an associate professor - Speaker directs clerks to amend title in Votes and Proceedings

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Prof. Hamza Azizi

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency has been promoted to the rank of an associate professor.

This was announced by Speaker Alban Bagbin after he asked the Table Office to make changes to his name and asked that he is properly addressed as Honourable Professor Hamza Adam.



“My attention has been drawn to the fact that the honourable member for Kumbungu Dr Hamza Adam is now an associate professor and so he should be properly now be addressed as Honourable Professor Hamza Adam. Table office kindly take note so in the Votes and Proceedings you capture it properly,” Alban Bagbin directed.



Professor Hamza Adam has been promoted to the rank of Associate Professor of Agricultural Extension and Rural Livelihood in the Department of Agricultural Extension and Innovation Communication, Faculty of Agriculture, food and Consumer Sciences, University of Development Studies.



Professor Hamza Adam joined parliament in 2020 after defeating Ras Mubarak in the 2020.



Prior to becoming an MP hon Prof Hamza Afam was a lecturer and head at the department of Agricultural Extension and Innovation Communications, University for Development Studies.

He holds a PhD in livelihoods with a specialization in International Rural Development from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.



He also holds MPhill Agricultural Extension and BSc. Agricultural Technology from the university of Ghana and University for Development Studies respectively. He also holds teacher’s certificate from Bagabaga College of Education.



He currently serves in the following committees Environment. Science & technology (Deputy ranking), Gender & Children, Food, Agric & Cocoa affairs and Education committee.



