MP for Lawra Bede Ziedeng donates 150 bags of sachet water to fire victims of Birifoh SHS

The students of Birifoh SHS with Bede Zeideng in a photo

Source: Lamin Fuzzy, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Hon. Bede Zeideng paid a visit to Brifoh Senior High School to console students of the school following a fire outbreak.

The fire outbreak occurred at about 8:30 am on Friday, April 23rd, 2021, but was brought under control with the cause unidentified.



Girls Dormitory of the school was severely damaged leading to the loss of educational materials and some personal belongings of about 60 students including some first years who have just reported.



The MP during his visit inspected the affected block and interacted with teachers, students, and staff of the school.

The Mp Hon. Bede Zeideng gave 150 bags of sachet water to the victims as support. The MP also promised to consult the school authorities to get them the appropriate relief items.



