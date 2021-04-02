MP for Ledzokuku Constituency inaugurated into Municipal Assembly

Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, MP, Ledzokuku

Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Constituency, was on Thursday inaugurated into the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, as he stressed unity for development despite two opposing political camps in the leadership of the area.

Mr Narteh took the oath of office, administered by Ms Priscilla Sophia Yeboah, a Magistrate Judge at the Ledzokuku Krowor Court.



The Ledzokuku Constituency and Municipal Assembly, within the same geographical and political area, are both in the Greater Accra Region, but represented in the Parliament of Ghana by Mr Narteh, of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), while Mrs Evelyn Naa Adjeley Twum- Gyamera, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), is appointed by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



After his swearing-in, attended by the MCE, at the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly Hall, at Teshie-Nungua Estate, Mr Narteh pledged his commitment to work hand in hand with the leadership of the Assembly and to put the peace of Ledzokuku first.



He said: “Ledzokuku for the first time is witnessing two different political party leadership at the helm of affairs. For the first time we have the MP from the opposition party and the MCE as usual from ruling party.



“But let me assure our constituents that this will not retard development in our municipality.”



Mr Nartey thanked the constituents for voting him into parliament in the December 2020 elections; and congratulated past executives of the Assembly for their valuable contribution towards the development of the Assembly.

He however observed that being elected or appointed into leadership position was a herculean task and appealed to stakeholders to maintain peace and unity for the progress and development of the municipality.



“As a member of this Assembly, I encourage every member to commit themselves to the task at hand, keep our constituents in, during decision making at the Assembly.



“I also call for broader consultations on unfamiliar subjects. This I believe is the secret of excellent representation of people,” Mr Narteh said.



He urged the assembly members to work with one another, follow the process of settling grievances to attract the needed solution.



The Legislator spoke of challenges in the constituency as bad roads, poor drainage, poor security in the absence of adequate street light and youth unemployment, which he identified as another security threat.



Mr Narteh appealed to the assembly members to put enough efforts to address the concerns raised, and promised to put forth best efforts to advocate enough funds from the lawmaking House for the developmental needs of the constituency.

“Unity is the hallmark to success. Let’s put aside our party differences and work for the betterment of the municipality.”



Mrs Twum-Gyamera, the MCE expressed the hope that the MP would go by the promises and the commitment pledged.



Mr Richard Annang, the Presiding Member of the Assembly assured the MP of the cooperation of the members to the progress of the municipality



Ewulu Adjeletse Nii Adjei Klu, Progammes Manager of Obonu fm, and an ex officio member of the Assembly, urged the members to work together and leave a lasting name and legacy that would stand, without fading to their memory.



He advised the MP to be balanced in terms of employment opportunities for the people in the municipality.