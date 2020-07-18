Regional News

MP for Salaga South hands over 300 dual desks to GES

The 300 wooden dual desks presented to the East Gonja Municipal Education Service Directorate

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Salaga South constituency and Minister for Savannah on 17th July 2020, handed over 300 wooden dual desks to the East Gonja Municipal Education Service Directorate.

The MP hinted that the need to lobby for the dual desks through the Northern Development Authority (NDA) became necessary due to a personal observation he made on how schools are constrained in that regard anytime he visited communities.



“Obviously we are doing so much to address the numerous challenges in the education sector and it will be a serious omission if we don’t stock the numerous classroom blocks we are putting up with durable furniture. Even though several interventions have been made in this regard but we need to do more,” the MP explained.



Principal beneficiaries of this batch of the desk are Kpembe, Salaga, Talkpa and Gyantuto.

Mr George Braimah a staff of the East Gonja Municipal Education directorate who received the desk on behalf of the Municipal Director of GES, thanked the minister for the kind gesture and also promised to get them distributed accordingly. “A lot has already been done, but we will always yearn for more”; he added.



The MP was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Mohammed Tamimu.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.