MP for Sissala East eulogizes PNP’s Alhaji Imoro Egala on the commemoration of his 107th birthday

the late Alhaji Imoru Egala

Member of Parliament for Sissala East constituency, Hon Amidu Chinnia Issahaku has sung the praises of the late founding member of the People’s National Party (PNP), the late Alhaji Imoru Egala to commemorate his 107th birthday.

Delivering a heartfelt statement on the floor of parliament, Hon Issahaku highlighted the role of the late Alhaji Imoru Egala in the introduction and development of formal education in Sissala.



“Alhaji Imoru worked with the local government administration as his first job and became a clerk to the paramount chief of the Sissala Traditional Area, where he served for three years from 1937 to 1939. In 1937, the British colonial government established the Lawra Confederacy Local Authority Primary School and Alhaji Imoru Egala took an appointment there as a teacher. Before he left for his new station in Lawra, he persuaded his uncle, the then Paramount Chief of Tumu, His Royal Highness, Kuoro Kanton Wogere II, to allow him to send some boys from the Sissala enclave to Lawra in order for them to gain formal western education,” he said.



Touching on the contribution of the late Alhaji Imoru to the development of politics in Ghana, Hon. Issahaku mentioned how his contribution to the establishment of the PNP and how he mentored and educated a former president of Ghana, Dr. Hilla Limann.



He explained, “It is equally worth mentioning that one of the pupils Alhaji Imoru Egala recruited and took to school in Lawra became the president of Ghana between 1979 to 1981. Interestingly, it was through the instrumentality of the same Alhaji Imoru Egala that Dr. Hilla Limann won the presidency on the ticket of the People's National Party. The other pupils of Alhaji Imoru Egala also occupied various high positions in Ghana and beyond.”

Hon. Issahaku also praised the late Imoru Egala for his contribution to establishment of factories and industries in Ghana. He recounted how; the late legislator helped Dr. Kwame Nkrumah begin the first industrial drive of the country.



It was under his stellar leadership that Ghana achieved positive results in its industrial sector. Among the many industries established during his tenure as the Minister for Industries include: the State Textile Manufacturing Ltd (now GTP), Atlantic Hotel, City Hotel, Cocoa Processing Company (Tema), Takoradi Cocoa Processing Company, Bonsa Tyre Factory, GIHOC, Zuarungu Meat Company Limited, Tema Steel Works, Asutsuare Sugar Factory, Aboaso Glass Factory among others.



EAN/BB