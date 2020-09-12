Health News

MP for Yilo Krobo hands over modern health center to Huhunya community

The health centre which was constructed for the people of Huhunya

Residents of Huhunya, a remote community in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region were elated after the Member of Parliament for the area commissioned a modern health center for them.

Lawyer Magnus Kofi Amoatey funded the project, under his share of the MPs’ common fund.



The legislator said the construction of the facility followed an appeal by the residents to help alleviate their plight in accessing healthcare services.



He noted that he was committed to helping members of communities to meet their basic needs including health, water and sanitation.



The facility, the MP added would serve the health needs of the community including those of the surrounding communities.



He urged the community to help maintain the facility to enable it serve its intended purpose.

The commissioning of the modern Huhunya health center highlighted an extensive valedictory account by the lawmaker of the eight years of his stewardship to the people of Yilo Krobo.



The health center has an OPD a consulting room, reproductive and child health unit, a dispensary, antenatal unit, stores and a labour ward.



Lawyer Amoatey said building the facility for the people was a dream come true for him.



“Today marks a dream come true. I do remember that when I was campaigning to be elected as a member of parliament in 2012, I promised my people in Huhunya that I’ll build you a health center,” he said adding that though he couldn’t fulfill this promise in the first term, he was happy that he had been able to fulfill his dream in his second term.



The commissioning of the healthcare facility at Huhunya comes as a timely intervention for the people of the farming community and adjoining satellite communities, particularly pregnant women who had to trek long distances to Koforidua and nearby Nkurakan to access the services.

Municipal Health Director for Yilo Krobo, Mrs Irina Offei Irina commended the legislator for his assistance and expressed hope that the facility would serve its intended purpose.



"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the MP for coming to the aid of the community by providing such a wonderful health center and providing basic equipment and furniture," she said. "I'm confident that this health center will serve the purpose for which it has been built for the benefit of all."



She also said the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, as part of efforts to accelerate the prevention of maternal deaths in Ghana, has initiated various steps including improved public education, obstetric emergencies in hospitals, home visits among other steps.



She added that the Ghana Health Service was also working to bridge the equity gap in geographical access to quality health services by working closely with the municipal assembly and communities to establish more CHPS compounds.



Midwife in charge of the facility, Joana Sedenkor profusely thanked the MP for his dedication to offer such a facility to address the dire healthcare demands of the people but appealed for more assistance in terms of equipment.

Some female community dwellers in an interview recounted the difficulties encountered in the old facility, adding that the new health center was welcome news for the community.



Madam Elizabeth Sangmor, a resident of the community told this reporter that pregnant women in the area had to trek over a long distance to other areas such as Koforidua and Nkurakan to access healthcare services.



She said sometimes, pregnant women delivered in the vehicle while being transported to the health centre due to the bad nature of the road.



According to her, the facility would bring relief to them and other adjoining communities since they would no longer travel long distances to access health care services.



The residents heaved a deep sigh of relief at the commissioning of the clinic, adding that the provision of the facility was a timely intervention to salvage their plight during delivery.

“Previously, accessing delivery services at the old clinic was difficult because there was no midwife [to attend to pregnant women]. If you were in labour and you went there for attention, you were either transferred to Nkurakan or Koforidua. Sometimes, labour called in the night and accessing a vehicle to these locations could be difficult. Today, we have a clinic where we are well attended to,” said Comfort Dede, a resident of Huhunya.



Asawatse of Sra, Nene Narh-Korli chaired the occasion.

