MP launches loan scheme ahead of NPP delegates primary

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Member of Parliament (MP) Mavis Hawa Koomson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region, has launched a loan scheme ahead of the parliamentary primary.

The scheme is designed to benefit all thirteen 13 areas in the constituency, providing them with a substantial amount of GHC30,000.00 to GHC40,000.00 to be shared among polling station executives.



The circular, announcing this, dated July 17, 2023, and titled ‘Loan Scheme Launched’, was announced by the Constituency Secretary, M. Addy.



It states that each polling station executive will receive GHC1,000.00 from this loan initiative.



The loan distribution began on July 16, 2023, at the party office, and coordinators from the respective electoral areas facilitated the process.

Beneficiaries of the loan scheme, including selected cell meeting members and polling station executives, are expected to repay GHS100 every two weeks, with no interest.



The repayment period spans five months.



The scheme operates in a cyclical manner, wherein any amount received as repayments after two weeks is then passed on to the next batch of selected cell members and polling station executives.



The primary objective of this loan scheme, according to Hawa Koomson, is to support the party's grassroots and strengthen the foundation of the NPP in the constituency.