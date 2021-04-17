MP pledges to achieve 100 percent water coverage for constituents

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, Freda Prempeh

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region has pledged to ensure that the constituency achieves 100 percent water coverage by the close of 2021.

She said access to potable drinking water was not only a necessity, but a basic human right that no Ghanaian should be denied, and assured she would do everything possible to ensure that every community in the constituency access potable drinking water.



Mrs Prempeh, also the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, explained she funded the construction of 100 mechanised boreholes in the area in 2020 and promised to ensure that all deprived and underserved communities would benefit from the boreholes.



The MP gave the pledge when she led and supervised a team of engineers to drill mechanised boreholes for the Atonsu, Kobinakrom, and Nkubem communities in the constituency.



"Potable drinking water is a lifelong commodity that should be made available to every household in the constituency. I have no excuse to deny my constituents potable drinking water.

"I will do my possible best to ensure that there is a regular flow of water in all the communities", she later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



"By the end of 2020 I had drilled 100 mechanised boreholes, tangible for all to see, and this year I prioritised to drill an additional 50 more to cover the entire constituency. I have drilled six of them already", Mrs Prempeh indicated.



Some of the constituents in the three beneficiary communities, who spoke to the GNA thanked the MP for the water projects and said they were hopeful that through her intervention, development challenges in communities and villages in the area would be addressed to make life better for them.