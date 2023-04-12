MP readies to fly young constituents to UK, Europe to seek greener pastures

Alfred Obeng-Boateng, MP for Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai

The Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency is set to fulfill a promise to help some youth in his area travel out of the country to seek greener pastures.

Senior journalist at EIB Network Francis Abban shared a post on Twitter suggesting that the MP, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, has hinted that the first batch of the Greener Pastures Project will son leave the shores of Ghana.



In 2022, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng announced that 100 youth in the Municipality will fly to the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe to seek greener pastures.



The youth in the area were excited and the initiative has since attracted the attention of residents in the Constituency and the Western North Region as a whole.



The MP spoke about the imminent travel of the first cohort on April 8, 2023 at Baakokrom, a suburb of Sefwi Bekwai.



He was in the area to commission a mechanized borehole for the community.

Meanwhile, the project has elicited varied reactions by people on social media.





Should your MP do same for you? Which greener pasture do you prefer? #RandomConvo pic.twitter.com/Rv94IULGSm — Francis Abban (@francis_abban) April 11, 2023

