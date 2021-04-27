MP reiterates commitment to build police station at Sherigu

Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo

Mr Isaac Adongo, the Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the Sherigu corridor in the Constituency gets a functional police station to help combat crime.

Mr Adongo said the Sherigu corridor of the Bolgatanga Municipality had over the years recorded crimes, especially armed robbery and a Police station needed to be put up there to help save lives and properties.



In an interview with the media after a closed-door meeting with the Regional, Divisional and Municipal Police Command as part of a thank-you tour of the Constituency, Mr Adongo said processes to construct the police station in the area started in 2020 and gave the assurance that the project would soon come to fruition.



In 2020, Mr Adongo pledged to use part of his common fund to construct a police station for the chiefs and people of Sherigu.



He said due to the busy schedule during the electioneering period, efforts to have it constructed were curtailed and promised to ensure that the police station was duly built to serve the people.



The MP, however, appealed to the Municipal Assembly to complement his efforts by constructing an accommodation facility for the Officers when the Police Station was completed to ensure effective policing.

The MP further pledged to support the Regional Police Command to ensure that the Police Station constructed at the Sumbrungu community was operationalized.



“The Regional Commander admitted that he has not seen the facility yet and that they will go and look at it and when it meets the standard, I will be invited to assist them to furnish it so that it can also be operationalized to create another angle of deployment in that corridor,” he said.



Mr Adongo noted that the work of the Ghana Police Service was crucial to the security and wellbeing of Ghanaians and, therefore, called for collective efforts from stakeholders to support them to deliver.



The MP expressed worry over the recent lynching of suspected criminals in the Bolgatanga Municipality and attributed the rise in such cases to the loss of public confidence in the police to deal ruthlessly with criminals.



He, therefore, appealed to the judicial system to take urgent steps to expedite the adjudication of serious criminal cases to restore public confidence in the police service.