MP’s wife rescues Madina Vocational and Technical Institute with a huge donation

A photo of the principal of the school receiving the donation on behalf of the school

The National Community Development, Vocational and Technical Institute at Madina has benefited from donations of wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region.

The gesture is to support the school which is in dire need of assistance, costing several thousands of cedis.



She donated a number of items which included 20 bunk beds for a newly constructed boys’ dormitory, 10 sewing machines for the fashion department, 10 hair dryers and an unspecified amount of money for the other remaining departments of the school.

Receiving the items, the New Principal of the School Mrs. Bertha Gidiglo on behalf of the Students and staff, extended the School’s appreciation and thanks to madam Justina for the wonderful gesture.



The School again extended a request to the MP Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah who accompanied the wife to help provide a mechanized borehole water to help bring relief to the Staff and Students on the dire water situation in the School.