MP sues assemblyman for defamation, demands GHȼ1 million in damages

MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North constituency, has sued the assemblyman of the Obuasi Electoral Area, Enoch Sarfo Asiedu, for alleged defamation.

In a statement of claim filed at a Kumasi High Court, the MP is seeking a declaration that the some statements made by the defendant on a local radio station are defamatory and have tarnished his image and standing.



According to the 17-point statement of claim filed by Kwasi Asokwa-Boateng of Appiah-Kubi & Associates of Nhyira Chambers, the defendant uttered unpalatable Twi words against the MP during a program on Salt FM radio on April 12, 2023, which the MP alleges have caused him to lose grounds in his political endeavors.



The MP further claims that the defendant's statements were actuated by malice, and as a result, he is seeking an order from the court to compel the defendant to retract the statements and issue an apology.



Additionally, Andy Appiah-Kubi is demanding GHȼ1 million in damages for the harm caused to his reputation and standing.

However, during a court hearing on July 28, 2023, the MP was absent, leading to the court awarding a cost of GHȼ1,000 against him for failing to appear. The case has been adjourned to October 19, 2023.



Following the court proceedings, a group of about 50 placard-carrying youth gathered at the court complex premises to express their discomfort over the treatment they claim their MP has given to constituents whenever they demand for accountability.



Some of the placards bore messages questioning the use of the Common Fund and calling for development in Asante Akim-North.



GA/SARA