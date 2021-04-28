MP supports community-initiated health project with 100 bags of cement

MP assured the community of his continuous support in every step of the way

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Sissala West Constituency, Adams Sukparu Mohammad has supported Jawia community with 100 bags of cement to complete a health project it has initiated.

Speaking to the media during the presentation, Mr. Adams Sukparu Mohammad said he considered it necessary to support the project started by the community to address the health concerns in the area.



He has also assured the community of his continuous support in every step of the way until the facility is completed and furnished for use.



While commending the community members for their solidarity and unity towards this common goal, the MP has entreated other communities in the Constituency to take a cue from the Jawia community to come together and always unionized towards undertaking community-based projects to address certain challenges confronting them.

Reacting to the gesture, the Assemblyman for Jawia-Lipleme, Salifu Gbemmie has expressed his excitement and gratitude to the MP to augment their efforts to put up a health facility to address the health needs of his people.



Meanwhile, the MP together with his entourage has resumed his thank-you tour, visiting communities as part of plans to engage with the constituents and continue to rally their support in his first term as their Representative Parliament.