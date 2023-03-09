6
Menu
News

MP to sue Ghana Armed Forces over Ashaiman brutalities

Ernest Henry Norgbey MP for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Hnery Norgbey together with some Assembly Members in the area are preparing to bring legal action against the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) over the assault dealt to some residents on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The MP is said to have consulted a legal team to take up the case in which his constituents were subjected to various acts of brutality by the military in a swoop that has been described by GAF as an intelligence-led operation .

The invasion by the armed soldiers was on the back of the death of a 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region who was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers on March 4.

On Wednesday, the GAF in a statement said it had rounded up over one hundred persons following the swoop.

But as a result of the violence that characterised the operation, the MP for Ashaiman is seeking to help victims of the operation to seek redress for the brutalities they suffered in the hands of the soldiers.

Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Related Articles: