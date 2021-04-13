MP urges Muslims to observe coronavirus protocols during Ramadan

Alex Djonoborh Tetteh is the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra constituency

Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra constituency, Mr. Alex Djonoborh Tetteh has called on Muslim leaders and Imams to ensure members adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols during Ramadan fast.

He said government and the Ghana Health Service are doing their part to ensure the defeat of the pandemic and as such, all must join forces in ensuring that members observe the necessary protocols to witness a COVID-19 free Ramadan.



Mr. Tetteth made the call when he donated 64 bags of sugar to be distributed to the various mosques in the area, adding that the donation was to support them as they embarked on the 30-day fasting.



He lauded the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Christians in the area and called on them to continue in that stead.

Mr. Tetteth entreated Muslims to pray for the country and Akontombra District in particular for the needed development.



Alhaji Abdulai Yahaya, Bezibema Chief Imam who received the items on behalf of the Muslim community thanked the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture and his continued support for Muslims in the area.