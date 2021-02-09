MPs, MMDAs urged to collaborate towards development

Dr Prince Armah, MP, Kwesimintsim

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region, Dr Prince Armah has stressed on the need for MPs to build and maintain a strong working relationship with their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He observed that such a relationship would only lead to an unbridled growth and development that both MPs and the MMDAs concerned desire.



Dr Armah made the call when he commissioned an office in his constituency which was one of the many promises he made in the run-up to the 2020 elections in his desire to alleviate challenges in Kwesimintsim.



He joins a handful of MPs who have offices apart from the party’s constituency office in the Western Region which is situated a few meters away from the Municipal office under-construction for the newly created Effia Kwesimintsim Assembly.



“The setting up of an office for the MP demonstrates my preparedness to work and help address concerns of all my constituents irrespective of their political persuasion, I made strong case to residents of Kwesimintsim, having listened to their concerns and plight, it does appear to me there is lack of access to the MP.

“There seems to be blockade between MP and constituents, part of the fundamental issue regarding blockade has to do with the inability for people to assess MP on issues concerning their community and individual welfare because MP’s office is in Accra.



“The only way I can solve this, is to create an office in Kwesimintsim for residents to walk in, make enquiries, leave letters so I can be properly informed of their concerns, choice of location is strategic as it will promote effective and efficient communication, a smooth collaboration between me and the Municipal Assembly,” Dr Armah stated.



He indicated that setting up of an office for MP was a demonstration he was prepared to work and help address concerns of all his constituents irrespective of their political persuasion.



Dr Armah intimated that once you become MP you are a public officer serving the public, have an open-door approach to take on, address challenges in the constituency and also recognise some people with political affiliation are unlikely to have an MP which should be dealt with.