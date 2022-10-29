MPs applaud Qatar Charity for its support to Ghanaians over the years

Country Director of Qatar Charity in a group picture

Source: Novieku, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Wa East, Hon. Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw has commended the Qatar Charity for their support to Ghana while encouraging the international NGO to work closely with Parliamentarians who represent the voice of the people to bring sustainable projects to more deprived areas across Ghana.

He made this known at an event on Friday, October 28 to outdoor the incoming Country Director of Qatar Charity Mr. Hassan Owda. Mr Owda takes over from Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Adam.



In attendance was Deputy Minister of health Hon. Alhaji Mahama; MP for Sisala West, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu; MP for Wa East Hon. Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw; MP for Tamale North, Hon. Ahassan Sayibu Suhuyini; MP for Lambussie, Hon. Dr. Bright Baligi; MP for Lambussie and the Muslim Council led by the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam Sheikh Iremeyaw Shaibu.



Speaking at the event, the Director of the Global Field Office, Qatar Charity Mr Mana Al-Ansari called on stakeholders to shift the development focus from quantity of projects to quality of projects. He urged them to support the Qatar Charity to implement projects that will improve human development in Ghana and help the poor Ghanaian people to learn skills that can help them to fish by themselves.

On his part, Country Coordinator, Mr. Justin Abavere Adonadaga appealed to legislators in attendance to assist its local office to get tax exemption on the importation of vehicles, equipment, office logistics, and expatriate staff income tax.



The Program Manager, Adam Hussein call on stakeholders to cooperate with the Qatar Charity to produce a five-year development strategy to lift the people living in the Northern part of Ghana economically closer to the people living in the Southern part of Ghana.



The Qatar Charity Ghana office which became operational in 2016 has executed more than 3000 projects in the areas of health, education, water, economic empowerment, affordable houses, mosques and emergency support and disaster relief.