MPs are not doing enough to support debate with detailed research findings - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South

Member of Parliament for Tamale South has tasked members of Parliament to put in more effort to research to enable contribute effectively during the debate in the chamber.

According to him, the house is faced with a situation where members agree with the statement without researching for the facts of the matter.



Haruna Iddrisu was contributing on a statement in honour of the official report from Hansard department.



“…Mr Speaker, my disappointment is that, this parliament and members of parliament are not doing enough to support our debate with detailed research findings.



“The president comes here and says 1D1F, no MP is able to tell us where they are, how many people they have employed, how much it has contributed to GDP. All they say is that, the president has done well. I91 1D1F and so what. That us what Hansard must seek to do,” Haruna said.



DR. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings made a statement on the statement in honour of the official report (HANSARD) department

She said she was compelled to make a statement in order to bring more attention to the invaluable role the Hansard Department plays in making proceedings of the House accessible to all Ghanaians.



She added that the current working conditions and resources available to the Department are challenging to say the least.



She however expressed profound appreciation to the unseen hands that keep the accurate records in parliament archives.



