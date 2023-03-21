0
Menu
News

MPs are not doing enough to support debate with detailed research findings - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu Parliament20223123123 Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Tamale South has tasked members of Parliament to put in more effort to research to enable contribute effectively during the debate in the chamber.

According to him, the house is faced with a situation where members agree with the statement without researching for the facts of the matter.

Haruna Iddrisu was contributing on a statement in honour of the official report from Hansard department.

“…Mr Speaker, my disappointment is that, this parliament and members of parliament are not doing enough to support our debate with detailed research findings.

“The president comes here and says 1D1F, no MP is able to tell us where they are, how many people they have employed, how much it has contributed to GDP. All they say is that, the president has done well. I91 1D1F and so what. That us what Hansard must seek to do,” Haruna said.

DR. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings made a statement on the statement in honour of the official report (HANSARD) department

She said she was compelled to make a statement in order to bring more attention to the invaluable role the Hansard Department plays in making proceedings of the House accessible to all Ghanaians.

She added that the current working conditions and resources available to the Department are challenging to say the least.

She however expressed profound appreciation to the unseen hands that keep the accurate records in parliament archives.

YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic