MPs boo Carlos Ahenkorah during voting for three ministerial nominees

Carlos Ahenkorah snatched ballot papers during the voting for Speaker of Parliament

At the mention of his name as the next in line to cast his ballot, the house erupted with jeers and boos presumably from the minority side.

The boos did not stop as he picked his ballot paper to cast his vote in the election to approve or reject the three nominees whom the Appointments Committee of Parliament recommended not to be approved.



The ghost of the ballot-snatching and the chewing incident is still haunting Carlos Ahenkorah with his colleague MPs yet to let go of one of the dark periods in the House’s history.



It would be recalled that Carlos Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West, during the voting for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament snatched ballot papers and allegedly chewed some of them.



In a recent interview with UTV, Ahenkorah justified why he snatched the ballots.

“The NDC came with a certain mind, a certain mindset and that is what they wanted to achieve and nothing was going to stop them,” Carlos Ahenkorah said on UTV on Monday morning.



“I realised that after the counting of the ballot papers, voting has been established and everything is finished,” Ahenkorah said trying to justify why he decided to go and snatch the papers for voting to start all over again so that the NPP side can ensure that the whip system is restored to enable them to get the 138 votes.



“Unfortunately, I didn’t get the kind of support Muntaka got from his people…,” Ahenkorah said.