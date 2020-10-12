MPs call for police protection misplaced - Bureau of Public Safety

MPs have renewed calls for state-sponsored security

The Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada has said calls for police guards to be assigned to Members of Parliament (MPs) are flawed.

MPs have renewed calls for state-sponsored security following the assassination of fellow Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Hayford Quansah.



The legislator was shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road in the Central Region by some unknown assailants believed to be armed robbers.



The Speaker of Parliament subsequently summoned the Interior Minister to update the House on measures to enhance security during the electioneering period.

Speaking on Citi TV, Nana Yaw Akwada said he believes the MPs should put measures in place to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians rather than a few privileged persons.



“If we would want to accept that a group of people can block a route and rob people and kill people and our only excuse is that the police doesn’t have logistics to protect us, then, wherein lies our safety? Wherein our governance, wherein lies the security of the democracy that we seek to enjoy today? And the danger is even escalated when we begin to talk about police protection for MPs.



"That is the most flawed argument, the most flawed proposition I can hear from anyone in the security space. Then what about us, the ordinary Ghanaian? That is the basic question,” he explained.