MPs cannot continue to die, we need protection – Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Leadership of Parliament has renewed calls for immediate Police protection, calling on the State to as a matter of urgency protect all MPs from further attacks.

Speaking during a visit to the family of the late MP at Mankessim, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wondered how many more MPs will have to die before the state offers them protection.



“Some of us have been calling for protection for MPs for some time now but people who do not understand the issue always ridicule us…when we hear some of these comments we get worried but we must all know that all fingers are not equal.



“How many more MPs will have to die before people understand that MPs need police protection. It is true that God takes care of all of us…but if he had a police protection maybe he would have been alive,” Mr Mensah-Bonsu said.

The member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead Friday dawn.



According to reports, he was shot by armed robbers when he was returning from a campaign at Nkusukum on the Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road on Friday 9th October, 2020 around 1:00 am.



Confirming the news, the NPP first vice constituency Chairman Wofa Yaw said they were were returning from a campaign tour when armed robbers attacked them.