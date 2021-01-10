MPs could have behaved better for youth to emulate – Irbard

Irbard Ibrahim is a security consultant

Irbard Ibrahim, a security consultant, and social commentator has bemoaned the conduct of lawmakers in Parliament during the rancorous speakership vote and swearing-in ceremony last Thursday.

He averred that whiles he had respect for MPs on both sides of the chamber, their conduct on the night “could have been better” for young politicians to emulate.



“Great respect for MPs on both sides but conduct on swearing-in night could have been better for TEIN and TESCON future national leaders to emulate!” he posted on Facebook on Saturday evening.



Irbard hosted a program on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio where he discussed the parliamentary chaos with John Osei Bobie Boahin, the Municipal Chief Executive, MCE, of Suame Municipal Assembly.



“Student leaders are watching, TESCON leaders are looking on the NPP parliamentarians to set a good example, TEIN students; future leaders of the country will also be looking at the NDC parliamentarians," Irbard added during a radio discussion.



TEIN is Tertiary Education Institution Network, the tertiary education wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress whiles TESCON is the Tertiary Students Confederation of the governing New Patriotic Party.

As part of his submissions, the MCE stressed that as regrettable as the events were, the outcome showed that MPs could resolve their differences and reach consensus on contentious issues.



He added that much as both sides were complicit in the violence, the NDC had displayed more aggression because it was the NPP that had a swearing-in ahead of them.



He called on citizens and civil society organizations to drag errant MPs to court adding that there was the need to review the parliament’s Standing Orders on the back of the unfortunate incident.







