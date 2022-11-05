MPs demand working two days in a week over fuel price

Parliament

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) are proposing a reduction of sittings in a week to two to mitigate the impact of ever-rising prices of fuel on their pockets.

One of such MPs is that of Asuogyaman, Thomas Ampem Nyarko who has been lamenting over the lack of activity in parliament arguing lawmakers keep wasting fuel to the house.



Diesel is currently selling above 23 cedis a litre while petrol is almost 18 cedis.



Speaking during the presentation of the business statement, Mr Ampem Nyarko called on the house to consider the proposal in order to bring relief to the MPs who are struggling to fuel their vehicles.



“I went to the shop to buy something. When I came back three thousand Ghana cedis was my bill. I had two thousand one hundred so I had to call my colleague to send me MoMo that I am avoiding using before I was able to pay my bill.

“So Mr. Speaker, looking at the kind of business that we have, is it possible that we stay for six hours a day? Instead of coming for two hours then we go back. Even if it is eight hours we will be able to stay and do the business for two days. That way we can save Ghc500 on fuel every week,” he added.



However, the Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the proposal as apocalyptic.



According to him, the current economic crisis requires that productivity is increased and MPs are no exception.



“The Member of Parliament calling for work in just two days in a week, Mr. Speaker, that is a very apocalyptic declaration. I think that it’s an unfortunate call,” he added.