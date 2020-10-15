MPs deserve police protection just like Minsters – James Agalga

James Agalga, MP for Builsa North constituency

Government is set to deploy personal bodyguards to all Parliamentarians to ensure their protection.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery made this disclosure to the House as part of measures to counter the growing cases of attacks on public officials in the country.



The move has not gone down well with a section of Ghanaians.



But in an interview on the Happy Morning Show (HMS) with Samuel Eshun, James Agalga MP for Builsa North constituency and Ranking Member, Interior and Defence Committee of Ghana’s Parliament asserted that “Provision of security details for MPs is a belated request. We started this appeal after the death of JB Danquah but the state did not consider it.”



According to him the state providing security in the chambers of parliament is not enough. “How can you provide security for us in parliament and not in our homes? MPs are more vulnerable than some Ministers of State who have never run for elections but they have security details.”



The MP on the issue of security for Ghanaians said it is the sole responsibilities of the Nana Addo led the government to ensure the security and safety of Ghanaians “The government has the singular responsibility to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.”



Speaking to journalists after addressing Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Dery explained that the move, which takes effect immediately, will facilitate the activities of members in the discharge of their services in the interest of the country.

Government admits that the recent spate of attacks against public officials has made it imperative for this deployment to be embarked on.



On October 9, Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road while returning from a campaign trip. He is believed to have been attacked by 6 armed highway robbers.



The development has triggered an uproar from members from the House as to the need to have guards attached to them.



Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu called for a special security detail to be appointed to MPs to ensure their safety and that of their families.



Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has also reiterated similar sentiments on the matter.