MPs infected with coronavirus should be open about their infection – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu says he’s hopeful that there will get to a time in the fight against COVID-19 that politicians and public officials can be open about their experience with the disease.

According to him, public officials being open about their experiences will help fight the various misconception about the disease including the public perception that the disease is a hoax.



The Member of Parliament made this known in a post on his Facebook page while commending the Speaker of Parliament for publishing the number of MPs and Parliament workers who have tested positive for the deadly virus.



Read His Facebook Post Here



Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin deserves commendation for the leadership he has exhibited in fighting COVID-19 within the precincts of Parliament since assuming office.

As I said on the floor today, his courage and transparency in putting out the numbers of MPs and staff infected will go a long way to address the challenge with stigma. Cracking the whip on personal responsibility and obligations to self-isolate is another positive step.



His decision to reduce the number of meetings of the plenary and to pursue for testing all the household and other contacts of those infected is another refreshing development.



Hoping we shall soon get to the next level where as in other jurisdictions, Ghanaian politicians and other notable public personalities will be more open about their personal experiences with the corona.



Let us all in our little corners show greater responsibility, courage, respect for data and may we put the safety of the public ahead of other selfish considerations.We shall win this battle together. Please stay safe.