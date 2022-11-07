0
MPs should be doing more 'aluta' if it 'unlocks' statutory payments - Kwesi Pratt

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has released the District Assemblies Common Fund and other statutory payments to Members of Parliament.

This comes days after some NPP MPs demanded his removal.

Some have suggested that the monies were released due to the calls for him to be axed.

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah however believes the two were just "mere coincidence and not due to pressure".

"The Minister is just fulfilling a statutory obligation," he added.

Renowned Journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt reacting to this said if the MPs' action can cause monies to be released then "they should do more Aluta".

"This seems to be a miracle . . . sometimes these MPs will cry and cry but the monies won't be paid for three quarters, but as for this two quarters have immediately been paid; what has happened? . . . if that is the case then they should do more of such actions (Aluta) and they will get everything they want," he said.

