MPs take bribe from executive before approving govt loans- Odike

Akwasi Addai, alias Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, the founder and leader of the Union Government, has said that MPs take bribes from the executive before approving loans for the government.

Although he does not have facts, he said their behaviour clearly show that is what they have been doing.



Aside from that, he said the MPs failed to defend themselves when they were accused of taking bribes from the Executive to approve loans.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Mr Odike alleged that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have joined forces to spend money.



“Where Nana Akufo-Addo has brought us reckless borrowing, he has taken loans such that the loans have consumed money we could generate, and now he has gone to the IMF.”



"With every loan the government takes, all MPs append their signature before the government can go for it, and so if the NDC’s come out to say that the government has taken so many loans, you were part of it, you appended your signature, and you approved it before the President went for it.

“You were aware that Ken Ofori Atta’s company serves as the transactional advisor, yet you approved it, and after that we go for the loan, you come out to claim you are in parliament but you are unhappy with what the government is doing, it is a lie, they have come together and they are destroying Ghana, that is why I am saying that partisan democracy is not good for Ghana,” he said.



He also said, “The last time, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the current Parliament was very weak because they take bribes to come to parliament, so with the challenges we are going through, if we want to blame Akufo-Addo, let us blame the MPs we voted for.”



"They go close to the Government and subscribe to whatever they do and then Ghanaians suffer it,” he added.



Meanwhile, Odike said if the Government does not take care, so many banks will collapse and people will lose interest in the banking sector due to the debt exchange programme.



As the Founder of the Union Government, Odike said his Union Government will only govern the country with seven ministers when he is voted into power.

“Under the Union Government, the President will appoint seven ministers.” We need 19 cabinet ministers in the whole of Ghana, even with that, we will not leave it to the President to appoint, he will appoint seven, and the rest will be institutional representatives.



“For instance, when we go to the Health Ministry, we will create an electoral college for those who are there to elect their representation who will represent them at Cabinet as the Health Minister, and then Tourism and Agriculture will elect theirs, and what we reserve for the President is the Interior or National Security, and just a few so he does not have control over all the ministers,” he said.



He said most of the ministers will deal directly with their electorates such that when he or she does not perform, they will give him a vote of no confidence, take him out of office and replace him and that will make them sit up and stand for the institution he is working for so that he will be maintained.