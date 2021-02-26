MPs urged to join coronavirus vaccination awareness campaign

Parliamentarians in cabinet (File photo)

The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region has charged his colleagues to embark on a sensitisation campaign to get their constituents to get involved in the COVID-19 vaccination.

Ghana is set to begin vaccination from Tuesday, March 2 after receiving 600,000 doses of COVAX vaccines from the Serum Institute of India last Wednesday.



The MP said the misconceptions about the vaccine should be disregarded and people should get vaccinated when the exercise begins.



Dr Emmanuel Marfo made the call during a COVID-19 Vaccine Forum organized by Onua TV and Onua FM in Accra Friday, February 26.



Dr. Marfo said, “we shall all campaign for people to take the dose because the impact on public funds is huge”.

“Money for development such as roads and others will go into Covid because people are dying so we can’t do development”.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said “people can go back to their normal lives so we shall campaign for people to understand”.



“We shall do it in public so that it will send the message to the people . Some said it will lead to erectile dysfunction and we have to eradicate this from the people’s minds”.