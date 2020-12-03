MTTD urges caution by drivers to prevent road crashes

The Bono Region is aiming to record an accident free election period

Police Superintendent Stephen Sarfo Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has advised drivers to be cautious for the region to record zero road accident between now and after the election 2020.

He said the no road crashes in this period of general elections must also lead to road accident-free Christmas season and beyond the New Year.



Road accidents increased during general elections and Christmas because a lot of people travelled to various destinations, P/Supt. Tenkorang observed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The Bono Regional MTTD Commander said drivers during such periods rushed for passengers without proper observation of road traffic rules and regulations.



He expressed worry road crashes because of wrongful attitudes and mistakes of drivers led to the loss of human resource by the country, noting such deaths also deprived some families of bread-winners.

P/Supt. Tenkorang urged drivers to avoid over-speeding, over-taking and over-loading, adding that the vehicles must be road-worthy to guarantee the safety of passengers.



He appealed to political parties to use very good road-worthy vehicles in conveying their supporters on campaign tours during the few days to the Election 2020 and urged the leadership of political parties not to allow supporters to sit in the buckets of pick-up vehicles.



P/Supt. Tenkorang entreated the public to call the police emergency numbers to report any misconduct and careless driving to ensure discipline on the road.