Maame Efua Sakyi-Aidoo urges NDC Women organizers to be servant leaders

NDC Deputy National Women Organizer, Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo

A Deputy National Women Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo has tasked the party’s branch women organizers to play the role of servant leaders in their communities in order to win more members for the party.

Maame Efua who was speaking at a meeting with the branch executives (Women) of the Ablekuma South Constituency on Thursday, as a catalyst to the NDC branch reorganization programme.



“Branch Executives are like factory workers without which there can be no production. As such, the best way to produce within the factory of politics is to serve the people,” she encouraged.



According to her, serving people requires the sharing of power and resources no matter how little they are, and went on to urge them to share their time with the members by visiting those that needed to be visited and offer a helping hand to members of their communities regardless of their political affiliations.



Present at the event were the Greater Accra Regional Women Organizer, Madam Felicia Mekpoi Bortey; her deputies, Jessica Patience Braimah and Alimatu M. Issah as well as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Honourable Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije and his contender in the last NDC Parliamentary Primaries, Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey.

The other executives of the constituency were the chairman, Geofrey Attakli Banini, the Constituency Women Organizer, Sylvia Naa Abia Cato and her deputy Doris Anyomi.



Madam Felicia Mekpoi admonished the constituents to use social media positively to project the party instead of using it to attack party leaders.



Maame Efua Sakyi Aidoo is expected to meet other constituencies in the coming weeks to whip up interest in the NDC branch reorganization programme nationwide.