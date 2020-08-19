General News

Maame Tiwaa Addo blown away by a birthday surprise as she turns 51

Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service, Mrs Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been swept away by a birthday surprise this morning at her residence.

The former CID boss who turned 51 years today was greeted with a breakfast party organised by a group of friends, family, the police band and the Winneba Youth Choir.



Tiwaa, who was already dressed in her uniform and prepared for work, couldn’t control her tears at the sight of such a pleasant surprise thrown at her.



Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), until she was reassigned by the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh earlier this year.



Tiwaa’s reassignment was announced in a release signed by the IGP today, Friday, January 3, 2020, and took effect on January 15, 2020.

She is now the Director-General in-charge of Welfare at the Ghana Police Service.



Watch the video below;





