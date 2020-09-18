Politics

‘Maame water’ EC boss filing fee is a fraud - Koranteng

Kofi Koranteng, Independent presidential aspirant

Independent presidential aspirant Kofi Koranteng has stated that the GHc100,000 being charged as filing fee for the presidential election is nothing but a fraud.

Speaking on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with host Kwabena Agyapong, the businessman and advocate said the figure is not only excessive but outrageous.



He asserted that the EC is using this as a means to deprive qualified Ghanaians the opportunity to contest which is unconstitutional.



He believes this an attempt by the EC to prevent independent aspirants from contesting the presidential and parliamentary polls.



Ghanaians he stated are fed up with the duopoly of the NDC and NPP and are willing to bring in independent candidates hence the EC can increase the cost to GHc1 million, it will not prevent people from contesting.

To the EC chair, he advised her to prepared to go to jail for this unconstitutional act she has perpetrated against Ghanaians.



He said even if he [Kofi Koranteng] has the money to file, on the grounds o0f principle, it is wrong because it is an attempt to legalise the monetization of our democracy which has been left to only people with money but lacking the skills and knowledge to manage the country.



”The filing fee is a fraud and unconstitutional. I wonder why the EC had the courage to engage in such fraud and illegality. The EC should tell Ghanaians the justification behind the 100% increment. This is an attempt to weed out the qualified and competent ones from the contest. This is strange and deceptive without context. The reasons assigned by the EC for this increment is outrageous,” he added.



”The EC boss is behaving like a ‘Maame Water’ and doing whatever she wants. She is the only one who knows how to chop money. She should be sitting there and engage in such illegality. She should be prepared to go to jail when there is a change of government. She would surely be removed and stand before a court to account for her work.”

