Mabrouk Community expresses appreciation to Hudai

Sheikh Abdulrahman Botchway deleivering sermons after Eid prayer

The Imam of Mabrouk mosque, Sheikh Abdulrahman Botchway, has expressed appreciation to Human Development Association International (HUDAI) for slaughtering 10 cows for the communities during the celebration of Eid-ul-adha on Friday. Sheikh Botchway expressed his gratitude on behalf of all the communities that have benefited from the generosity of HUDAI. He made this statement during Khutba (sermon) after the Eid and offered prayers for all those who contributed towards the sacrifice.

“On behalf of this community and other communities closer to us we have to express our gratitude to Human Development Association International (HUDAI). HUDAI is a Muslim Non-governmental organization from Turkey who are responsible for building of the National Mosque at Kanda. Today they have come to show us love by giving us as many as 10 cows so that we can slaughter it for the people. May Allah bless them. We pray that Allah (SWT) all those who have contributed towards this benevolence and may Allah accept their sacrifice.”



Sheikh Botchway also used the occasion to extol Muslims for being blessed with two Eid’s.



“Respected ones in Islam, there is no doubt that today is a great day, is a day of happiness and is a day of reunion. Today is a day of extolling the greatness of Allah. We express our gratitude to Allah for this wonderful favour He has done for us. Today is Eid day and we have been blessed with two Eid’s. The eid-ul-adha and eid-ul jummah. Jummah is a day of Eid. So today that we have Eid is a great bless from Allah that we have to show this gratitude to Allah. It is upon this note that we call on all of you that today is day of remembrance.”

A part from Mabrouk Community, other communities and notable institutions in the Greater Accra Region like Council of Zongo Chiefs, Office of National Chief Imam, Awoshie, Kasoa, Tuba and Madina benefited from the HUDAI eid-ul-adha cow slaughtering.



HUDAI is the Islamic Non-Governmental Organisation building the National Mosques Complex and Tiwnikli International Senior High School (TINASCO) that runs courses in General Science, General Arts and Business. Tamale, Wa and Greater Kumasi have also received their share of the sacrifice from HUDAI.

Source: Mhammed Rabiu Adam, Contributor

