Machines to rid mining sector of mercury commissioned

A photo of a machine used in mining

The government has commissioned a Mercury-free and alluvial processing technology to rid the Artisanal small-scale mining sector of mercury.

The Commodity Monitor technology will help prevent pollution and contamination of river bodies with chemicals, among others.



The Deputy Minister-Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker launched the processing machine on Friday, 28th May 2021 on behalf of the sector Minister.

He said the government will support the youth through PMMC to acquire the machine and help sanitize the small-scale mining sector.



The Machine, he said, has the capacity to improve efficiency and recover more than 90% of Gold.