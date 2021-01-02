Machomen attack Awutu Senya East NDC Constituency Secretary

He sustained injuries which resulted in a swollen eye, bruised face, and deep cuts on his lips

The National Democratic Congress Constituency Secretary for Awutu Senya East, Amadu Taurik has been subjected to severe beatings by some yet to be identified machomen.

According to an Adomonline.com report, Mr. Taurik together with other executives of the party was attacked by the thugs whose appearance on the scene was swift with the aid of two Land Cruisers.



The secretary, having received most of the punches and slaps unleashed by thugs, sustained several injuries which resulted in a swollen eye, bruised face, and deep cuts on his lips.



He is said to be receiving treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic with the actual cause of the attack yet to be established





